Man beats woman at Osceola County Wawa before driving away

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A search is underway for a man who beat a woman Thursday evening at a Wawa gas station, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the incident was reported at about 8:30 p.m. at the Wawa at East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Simpson Road.
The woman said she was parked beside a gas pump when a man opened her car door and began beating her without saying anything, investigators said.
Deputies said the woman started fighting back and the man drove away, heading toward Florida's Turnpike.
The man was described as a light-skinned white or Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s with light brown hair, dark brown eyes, sunken cheekbones and a thin, athletic build.
The vehicle he drove away in could be a 2004 to 2008 white Acura TL with tinted windows, a sunroof and a spoiler.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
