Man bitten in leg by shark while boogie boarding in New Smyrna Beach, officials say

    By: James Tutten

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A man was bitten on the leg by a shark Saturday afternoon in New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County lifeguards.

    Officials said William Angell, 49, was bitten on the right thigh around 4:30 p.m. while boogie boarding.

    Angell was treated by Volusia County Ocean Rescue on the beach and later drove himself to a medical center for treatment.

    The shark was not seen after the attack, lifeguards said.

