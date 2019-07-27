Man bitten in leg by shark while boogie boarding in New Smyrna Beach, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A man was bitten on the leg by a shark Saturday afternoon in New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County lifeguards.
Officials said William Angell, 49, was bitten on the right thigh around 4:30 p.m. while boogie boarding.
Angell was treated by Volusia County Ocean Rescue on the beach and later drove himself to a medical center for treatment.
The shark was not seen after the attack, lifeguards said.
