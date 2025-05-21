Standing-room only crowd hears FWC lay out plan for proposed statewide black bear hunt

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials met Wednesday morning to discuss a proposal to reinstate black bear hunting for the first time in nearly a decade.

It was standing room only as hundreds gathered at the College of Central Florida in Ocala during Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s quarterly meeting.

FWC has reported that the bear population has grown to over 4,000 statewide.

Staff presented proposed rules for the possible hunt.

The public showed both support and opposition for another hunt.

Marion County Sheriff Bill Woods made a push for the reinstatement.

“We have a lot of challenges in our growth. Obviously with this growth comes the interaction with wildlife and our citizens in Marion County,” Woods said.

But many citizens remained strongly against the idea.

“I implore you to not allow the slaughter of these majestic animals we have in Florida,” one resident pleaded.

Another citizen recounted the hunt from 2015. “The last hunt 320 bears were killed in 48 hours. Many of us were there. There were a lot of cubs in the back of trucks. 40% were lactating females. The rules were not followed."

If approved, the proposal would allow the hunt to run from the first Saturday in December through the last Sunday in December. Future hunts would be held each year between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

Hunting would be allowed within what are known as “bear management units” that include at least 200 bears.

The number of randomly-drawn permits would be based on factors such as population and growth rate data.

The method of hunting would be the same as deer.

Cubs or females with cubs could not be hunted.

A final vote for a statewide hunt is expected in August.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for an update on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group