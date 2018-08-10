Man caught recording boy in library bathroom, Ocoee police say

OCOEE, Fla. - An Orange County mother said a man recorded video of her young son inside a bathroom at a public library.
Ocoee police arrested the suspect days after the young boy said he was recorded at the West Oaks Library on Aug 1.
According to a police report, the boy said he went into a stall in the bathroom and locked it. He told police he happened to look up and saw someone holding a phone over the wall and pointing it right at him.
The boy left the bathroom and told his mother, who then confronted the man, but the man walked away.
While police were called, the library staff followed the man, later identified as 20-year-old Wade Duffus, so they could get a better idea of what he looked like and his license plate number.
Ocoee police officers pulled the surveillance video from the library.
They said a man matching Duffus' description went into the library at 12:25 p.m. and went straight into the men's restroom.
He never left, and the boy went in about 40 minutes later.
Duffus was arrested on a video voyeurism charge.
