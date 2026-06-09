Man charged with aggravated child abuse in Flagler County stabbing

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was arrested after deputies said he stabbed a juvenile during a domestic violence incident over the weekend.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in Palm Coast’s R-Section just before 6 p.m. Sunday after a reported stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found a juvenile with a deep stab wound to his thigh and numerous cuts on his chest, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway for treatment.

Deputies said investigators determined the weapon used in the stabbing was a pair of scissors.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives later served a search warrant at the home and found seven pairs of scissors. Deputies said Miller was unable to identify which pair was used in the stabbing.

Detectives arrested 27-year-old Devroy Miller on a charge of aggravated child abuse.

Miller was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security placed an immigration detainer on Miller.

The investigation is ongoing.

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