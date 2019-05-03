Man charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that split car in half, killed girl

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 40-year-old man who was under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle collided with a car, splitting it in half and killing a girl in March, has been arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said Friday morning.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. March 29, Ulises Andree Mora was driving a Porsche south on Montgomery Road while a family of four was traveling north on that same road in a Honda Acura, police said.
Investigators said the driver of the Honda was turning left onto Jamestown Boulevard when the vehicle's rear passenger side was struck by the Porsche.
"The impact caused the black Acura to be split in half and eject the rear passengers," said Evelyn Estevez, a police spokeswoman. "A juvenile female and a juvenile male were ejected from the rear passenger seats of the black Acura."
The girl died at the crash scene, and the boy was taken to a hospital, Estevez said.
"The investigation thus far has revealed that speed was a factor in the crash, and toxicology reports of Mora revealed he was under the influence of alcohol," she said. "The Altamonte Springs Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family affected as they continue to grieve this loss."
Mora was booked into the Seminole County Jail, where he is being held without bail. He is scheduled to face a judge at 2 p.m. Friday.
