  • Florida governor, Brevard County sheriff to discuss 'significant criminal investigation'

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon about a criminal investigation, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

    DeSantis and Ivey will "speak about the culmination of a significant criminal investigation" during the news conference, which is scheduled for 2 p.m., an agency spokesman said.

    Related Headlines

    Read: 5 common questions about Florida's texting while driving bill

    Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, State Attorney Phil Archer and first lady Casey DeSantis will also attend the news conference.

    No other details were given.

    Click here to watch the news conference live once it begins.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories