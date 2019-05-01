Florida governor, Brevard County sheriff to discuss 'significant criminal investigation'

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon about a criminal investigation, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
DeSantis and Ivey will "speak about the culmination of a significant criminal investigation" during the news conference, which is scheduled for 2 p.m., an agency spokesman said.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, State Attorney Phil Archer and first lady Casey DeSantis will also attend the news conference.
No other details were given.
