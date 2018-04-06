Man convicted of raping, killing 11-year-old Carlie Brucia to be resentenced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida man on death row for kidnapping, raping and killing 11-year-old Carlie Brucia in a case that captured the nation's attention will get a new sentencing hearing.
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a hearing for Joseph Smith because the jury that recommended the death sentence wasn't unanimous.
In 2005, a jury recommended death for Smith by a 10-2 vote and imposed concurrent life terms for the sexual assault and kidnapping convictions.
Previous story: Death sentence for Florida girl's killer is vacated
The nation was riveted when a haunting image surfaced in 2004: A motion-activated surveillance camera showed Carlie Brucia walking away with Smith from Evie's Car Wash on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota.
She was never seen alive again. Smith left her body in the woods behind the church.
Florida lawmakers passed a new death penalty law in 2017 that requires a unanimous vote by jurors for execution. Florida's previous death penalty law, which left the final decision to a judge after giving great weight to a jury recommendation, was ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Prior to killing Brucia, Smith had a long record and had recently violated probation, but was released. That outraged the public and politicians.
Then, U.S. Rep. Katherine Harris filed a bill called "Carlie's Law" to get tougher on criminals who violate federal probation. While that failed, then-Gov. Charlie Crist signed a similar bill into law in 2006. The so-called "anti-murder" act was inspired by Carlie and other child victims.
A date for the new sentencing trial has not yet been set.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}