Man critically injured in shooting at Cocoa apartment complex

COCOA, Fla. - A man was critically injured Monday evening in a shooting at an apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said.
Police said they were called at about 8:45 p.m. to the Oak Meadows apartments near Clearlake Road and Dixon Boulevard after a shooting was reported.
Related Headlines
Investigators said they discovered a man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
Read: Alert issued for Brevard County neighborhood after stray cat tests positive for rabies
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.
"Detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, and crime scene technicians are processing the scene," the agency said in a Facebook post.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}