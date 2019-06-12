Man dead after being shot, crashing car in Walmart parking lot, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies said a driver who died after crashing his car in a Walmart parking lot had been shot.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s car crashed in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 8101 John Young Parkway just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies said the man was unconscious when they arrived on scene and died after being transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Deputies said the unknown suspect is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for live updates.
