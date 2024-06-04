Man deliberately crashes car through front door of Florida jail, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after he intentionally drove into a Florida jail, according to deputies.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office, north of Palm Beach, released photos showing the damage.

Investigators said a man drove from the parking lot, up a walkway, and then crashed through the glass lobby doors.

Watch: Man charged with vandalizing more than 20 Seminole County license plate readers

They said he couldn’t get past the inner steel security doors.

No one was in the lobby when it happened.

Watch: Police identify suspect in Leesburg convenience store clerk’s shooting death

Deputies haven’t released a motive.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group