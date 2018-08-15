Man dies after being shot at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man believed to be between age 18 and 25 died Wednesday afternoon after being shot at an apartment complex in the Oak Ridge neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called shortly before 2:45 p.m. to the Woodhollow Apartments near West Oak Ridge Road and South John Young Parkway after gunfire was reported, Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.
Related Headlines
Witnesses who were helping the victim told deputies they saw a black man believed to be between age 18 and 25 with the victim before hearing the gunfire, Tejada-Monforte said.
"They advised of some type of disturbance in the parking lot prior to the shooting," she said. "The motive is unknown."
The victim, whose identity hasn't been disclosed, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Several schools on West Oak Ridge Road were placed under lockdown after the shooting, but deputies didn't specify which schools were placed under a lockdown or for how long the lockdown lasted.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}