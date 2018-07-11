Man discovered shot to death in Orlando field

ORLANDO, Fla. - The body of a man was discovered Tuesday evening in a field near the Parramore neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police were called at 6:15 p.m. to Columbia Street near South Parramore Avenue and West Gore Street after a man was seen lying in a field, Orlando police Lt. Jonathan Bigelow said.
The man, who had been shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bigelow said.
Police said the victim is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old. Detectives are still trying to identify him.
Residents reported hearing gunfire late Monday or early Tuesday, investigators said.
The gunman remains at large, and the death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline.
