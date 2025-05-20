WATCH: Man on e-bike accused of fleeing from Lady Lake police

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Police in Lady Lake said they had to chase down and arrest a man on an electric bicycle.

Officials release dashcam video of the bizarre pursuit through a Lady Lake neighborhood.

Police said they were responding to a call about a suspicious man on a bicycle.

However, when police tried to speak with him, he refused to stop.

Eventually, officers were able to arrest him after he abandoned the e-bike.

He’s now charged with fleeing and eluding.through

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group