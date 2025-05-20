WATCH: Man on e-bike accused of fleeing from Lady Lake police

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Police in Lady Lake said they had to chase down and arrest a man on an electric bicycle.
Officials release dashcam video of the bizarre pursuit through a Lady Lake neighborhood.
Police said they were responding to a call about a suspicious man on a bicycle.
However, when police tried to speak with him, he refused to stop.
Eventually, officers were able to arrest him after he abandoned the e-bike.
He’s now charged with fleeing and eluding.through
