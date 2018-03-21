Man faces 30 years for helping to dispose of Ocala teen's body

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala man faces up to 30 years in prison for helping dispose of a slain teen's body.
Local news outlets report that 44-year-old James Young Havens III pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory after the fact.
A group of teens lured Seath Jackson, 15, who had previously dated a girl in the group, to a Summerfield home in April 2011.
Jackson was beaten and shot multiple times. His body was burned, and authorities said Havens drove two of the teens to a water-filled quarry in Ocala, where they dumped three buckets filled with human remains.
Four other people are serving life sentences: Justin Soto, 27, Charlie Ely, 25, Kyle Hooper, 23, and Amber Wright, 21.
The group's leader, Michael Bargo, 25, has been sentenced to death.
A sentencing date for Havens has not been released.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
