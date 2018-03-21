  • Man faces 30 years for helping to dispose of Ocala teen's body

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala man faces up to 30 years in prison for helping dispose of a slain teen's body.

     

    Related Headlines

    Local news outlets report that 44-year-old James Young Havens III pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory after the fact.

     

    A group of teens lured Seath Jackson, 15, who had previously dated a girl in the group, to a Summerfield home in April 2011.

     

    Read: Video confessions played in Marion teen killing trial

     

    Jackson was beaten and shot multiple times. His body was burned, and authorities said Havens drove two of the teens to a water-filled quarry in Ocala, where they dumped three buckets filled with human remains.

     

    Four other people are serving life sentences: Justin Soto, 27, Charlie Ely, 25, Kyle Hooper, 23, and Amber Wright, 21.

     

    Read: Teen's body stuffed in sleeping bag, burned

     

    The group's leader, Michael Bargo, 25, has been sentenced to death.

     

    A sentencing date for Havens has not been released.

     

    Read: Michael Bargo sentenced; Now youngest man on Florida death row

     

    An Ocala man faces up to 30 years in prison for helping dispose of a slain teen's body. Local news outlets report that 44-year-old James Young Havens III pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory after the fact.
    An Ocala man faces up to 30 years in prison for helping dispose of a slain teen's body. Local news outlets report that 44-year-old James Young Havens III pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory after the fact.

     

     

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man faces 30 years for helping to dispose of Ocala teen's body

  • Headline Goes Here

    AK-47, gun, bullets, marijuana found in man's car, Sanford police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies rescue puppy dubbed 'Poncho' from storm drain in Riverview

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family displaced after townhome catches fire in Osceola County

  • Headline Goes Here

    UPDATE: Austin bombings suspect identified after killing himself, officials say