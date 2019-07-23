Man faces murder charge in fatal Ivey Lane apartment complex shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at an Ivey Lane apartment complex last month, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Miguel Bush was taken into custody Tuesday morning and is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of George Dallas Jr., police said.
Dallas was shot in the neck at the Orlando On The Lake apartment complex on June 28 and died in a hospital a few days later, police said.
Police cars and crime tape surrounded the complex after a call reporting a shooting came in at 8:30 a.m. that day.
UPDATE: Orlando Police say a man was shot in the neck at the Orlando on the Lake apartment complex today. He was taken to the hospital but we don’t know his condition #WFTV pic.twitter.com/4MK5L8ABlx— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) June 28, 2019
