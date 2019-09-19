Man facing charges in killing of Marion County woman FaceTimed her father as she was dying

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - New court documents have been released on the killing of a Marion County mother whose baby was at the center of an Amber Alert last week.
The court documents show that Deangelo Clark called Kiara Alleyne's father on FaceTime while she was dying.
Deputies said Clark told Alleyne's father what he did, and asked for advice on what he should do.
Once the call ended, the Alleyne's father called deputies for help, but when they arrived Clark was gone.
Deputies said Clark stabbed Alleyne to death and then took off with her baby, which triggered an Amber Alert.
Deputies believe Clark also attempted to set the house on fire. Investigators found a blanket/cloth cover hanging out of the bottom of the oven and a strong odor of lighter fluid or other accelerant.
Deputies said Clark dropped the baby off to a family member before driving to the Florida Keys.
While there, officials said he broke into a home and stole things. Later, investigators said he suffered severe burns when he set fire to his vehicle and another home.
Clark was then airlifted to a Miami hospital.
"Right now, we are evaluating his condition medically, or detectives are on scene with him in Monroe County and as soon as he is able to transported back to Marion, we will bring him here to face charges," said Cecelia Koon, of the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
