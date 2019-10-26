  • Man fatally shot in Ocala home, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a man was fatally shot Friday evening inside a home in Ocala.

    Around 8:30 p.m., deputies said they found the man dead inside the home in the 2800 block of Southeast 59th Street.

    Officials said they have a person of interest in custody, however, they did not release their name.

    Detectives are actively investigating the scene.

    No other details were released. 

