Man fatally shot in Ocala home, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a man was fatally shot Friday evening inside a home in Ocala.
Around 8:30 p.m., deputies said they found the man dead inside the home in the 2800 block of Southeast 59th Street.
Officials said they have a person of interest in custody, however, they did not release their name.
Detectives are actively investigating the scene.
No other details were released.
