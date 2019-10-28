  • Man found dead near Orange County elementary school

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead near an Orange County elementary school Monday morning.

    Deputies said the man was found dead around 4:20 a.m. on Silverton Street, which borders Ivey Lane Elementary School.

    Silverton Street is temporarily shut down while the death investigation continues. Deputies said Orange County Public Schools has been notified of the incident.

    Channel 9 reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman is live on scene working to get more details from deputies, including how the man died and whether they are looking for any possible suspects.

