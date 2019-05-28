  • Man found shot on sidewalk in Carver Shores, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after he was shot in a west Orlando neighborhood Monday night, according to police. 

    Police said they found the man lying on the sidewalk around 10:30 p.m. along the 1300 block of Frazier Avenue in the Carver Shores neighborhood. 

    The man was shot in the upper part of his body and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

    Police were canvassing the neighborhood for information related to the shooting. 

    Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to please contact Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.


