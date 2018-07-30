Man found slumped over in car was shot to death, Cocoa Beach police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives in Cocoa Beach are investigating the death of a man who was found slumped over in a vehicle.
Cocoa Beach police said Dimitric Bailey, 22, was found dead around 9 p.m. Sunday inside a four-door Infiniti parked at the end of Vagabond Street in a mobile home community.
On Monday, investigators said they are investigating Bailey’s death as a homicide.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). People with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, police said.
Location of the homicide investigation:
