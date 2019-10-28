Man grabbed, sexually battered woman standing outside her home in Thornton Park, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a man they said grabbed and sexually battered a woman outside her home in Thornton Park Saturday night.
Police said this is the second incident of a woman being attacked in the area this month, but that it’s unknown whether they involve the same assailant.
Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police said the woman was outside her home on East Jefferson Street when a man wearing all black with a bandanna covering his face grabbed her and pulled her around the side of her house where he sexually battered her.
Officers said the man ran away from the scene and was not located after an extensive search, which included K-9s and a helicopter. The woman described the man as 6 feet tall with a thin built and short black hair wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
Police said the attacker in the Oct. 9 incident where a man tried to force his way into a woman’s apartment on Cathcart Avenue after following her home while she was walking her dog has also not been identified.
In that case, police released a sketch of the suspect. The victim of Saturday’s attack told officers she’s not sure if she can help complete a composite sketch of her attacker.
Police said they are increasing patrols of the Thornton Park area and are also reviewing surveillance video footage of the surrounding area to look for clues.
Anyone with information regarding either attack is asked to call Orlando police.
