Arrest made in Thornton Park face-punching attack, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest has been made in the case of a man who was punched in the face in Thornton Park, the Orlando Police Department announced Tuesday.
"Because of your tips, we were able to ID the suspect from a battery incident that occurred at 105 S. Eola," Orlando police tweeted.
Police arrested Marquise D. Jones, 31, after receiving a tip on Oct. 14, a news release said.
Last week, Orlando police released surveillance photos of the man who they said randomly punched the other man in the face on Oct. 11 in the area near 100 S. Lake Eola Drive.
Police said the attacker was acting erratically.
The victim, who did not want to be identified, said the punch left him with fractures in his face.
Jones was charged with felony battery, police said.
Police said they do not believe Jones is the person who followed a woman into her Lake Eola Heights apartment earlier this month.
If you know something say something. Because of your tips we were able to ID the suspect from a battery incident that occurred at 105 S Eola. pic.twitter.com/4SkfpCRl9P— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 22, 2019
