Do you know this man? Police say he randomly punched a man in the face in Thornton Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police released surveillance photos of a man they said randomly punched another man in the face in Thornton Park last week around 10:30 p.m.
They said surveillance video from Oct. 11 in the area near 100 S. Lake Eola Drive shows the man acting erratically.
Related Headlines
READ: Witness says man who punched him in face is Lake Eola attacker in composite sketch
Police said they do not believe the man in the photos is the same man accused of following a woman into her Lake Eola Heights apartment earlier this month.
READ: Composite sketch: Police seek man who attacked woman outside Orlando apartment
Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}