Witness says man who punched him in face is Lake Eola attacker in composite sketch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The search continues Monday for a man who attacked a woman outside an Orlando apartment in Lake Eola Heights, authorities said.
Neighbors called police when they heard the woman scream. When a neighbor came out of another apartment, the attacker ran, police said.
Police said they're reviewing surveillance in the area, including convenience stores, after they received a tip that a man matching the attacker's description was seen hanging around a 7- Eleven on Summerlin Avenue.
After Channel 9's report, a man came forward and said the same man in the sketch is the one who attacked him as he was walking down the street.
The victim said the man was mumbling a few words before he punched him in the face, fracturing his cheekbone.
"He was hovering over our dinner table as we were finishing up," said the victim. "It looked like he worked there. We thought he was the busboy."
The victim said he believes the incidents are evidence of the area around Lake Eola becoming more dangerous and unpredictable.
"He clenched both fists and looked at the girls and looked at me," said the victim. "Then (he) just mumbled something like, 'You all talk too much' and then just punched me. Hit me really hard, threw me against a fence.'"
OPD said its detectives have no reason to believe the attacks are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
