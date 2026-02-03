Local

Bomb threat forces evacuation at Sanctuary Church Worship Center in Orange County

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sanctuary Church Worship Center at the Conway Learning Center at 3636 E Michigan St was evacuated Monday afternoon after church leadership received a bomb threat directed at the building.

Church officials discovered a voicemail containing the threat at approximately 5 p.m. on Feb. 2.

They immediately notified law enforcement and initiated an expedited dismissal for all students, teachers, and staff as a safety precaution.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad conducted a comprehensive sweep of the Worship Center and surrounding church properties.

No explosive devices or suspicious materials were found during the investigation. Law enforcement determined the threat was a false alarm.

