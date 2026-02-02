Firearm discovered in 5-year-old’s backpack at Madison County Central School

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. — A staff member at Madison County Central School discovered a firearm inside a 5-year-old student’s backpack on Monday morning.

The weapon was found at approximately 11:20 a.m. while the staff member was assisting the Pre-K student in locating a paper.

According to school officials, the student never handled or displayed the firearm. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to the campus immediately, and the weapon was secured without any danger to students or staff.

School Resource Deputies responded to the report within one minute and took possession of the firearm. Normal school operations continued without interruption following the discovery, and administrators confirmed that no students or staff were ever in physical danger.

The incident prompted a safety reminder from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office regarding the secure storage of weapons.

District staff members were praised for their vigilance in identifying the weapon while assisting the student.

School officials expressed appreciation for law enforcement’s rapid response in containing the situation immediately upon its discovery.

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to look into the matter.

