Police ask for community help identifying suspect in Eustis hit-and-run

EUSTIS, Fla. — The Eustis Police Department reported a hit-and-run happened in Eustis on Jan. 16 at 3:50 p.m., involving a black, older Ford Ranger pickup truck that left the scene after hitting another vehicle.

Police report that the incident occurred at Lakeshore Drive by the Lake Eustis Canal Bridge. The suspect’s vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the driver’s side mirror of another car, causing damage, then left the scene without stopping.

Eustis Police has issued a bulletin regarding the incident. The department is asking for anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident to come forward.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the Eustis Police Department at (352) 483-5400 or email CID@eustis.org to provide any information that may help identify the suspect vehicle.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group