Man in his 20s shot in broad daylight in Apopka neighborhood

, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot and seriously injured Tuesday morning in an Apopka neighborhood.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for the person responsible for the shooting that happened in broad daylight.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Palmetto Ridge Circle, located near Plymouth Sorrento Road. Neighbors described the street as usually quiet and very family-friendly.

Investigators classified the shooting as a targeted instance and stated there is no active threat to the public.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. He was reported to be undergoing surgery as of Tuesday afternoon.

Following the gunfire, neighbors told Channel 9 the victim’s brother was seen running through the neighborhood.

According to neighbors, he successfully flagged down an Orange County deputy to request emergency medical assistance for his brother.

Neighbors told Channel 9 they heard between six and 10 shots fired during the incident.

And at least 10 evidence markers were visible on the street as deputies processed the scene for several hours Tuesday.

Family members of the victim arrived at the location shortly after the shooting occurred. They declined an interview because they were rushing to the hospital to be with the victim during his surgery.

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