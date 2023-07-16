Man killed after walking on highway in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian has died after an Orange County crash Sunday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:57 a.m.

According to a news release, a Honda Accord was traveling on State Road 429, north of Plant Street in Ocoee.

Investigators said the pedestrian was walking west from the east shoulder of SR 429 and was not in a marked crosswalk.

Because the man was in the path of the Honda, the car hit the adult man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Orlando Health Central with minor injuries.

FHP said it is waiting to identify the victim and the crash is under investigation.

