Investigation uncovered more than $5 million in Medicaid fraud, 20 suspects arrested

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An investigation leads to the arrest of 20 defendants in a fraudulent transportation scheme that caused more than $5 million in losses to the Florida Medicaid program.

The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit uncovered that a nonemergency medical transportation service was billing Medicaid for thousands of trips never that were never provided.

The investigation revealed that Jose Enrique Hernandez Fernandez owned Sweet Transportation, LLC, which contracted to provide non-emergency medical transportation services to Medicaid recipients. Over the course of at least two years employees billed Medicaid for thousands of trips never provided and inflated mileage on trips that were completed.

According to a new release, GPS data uncovered in the investigation revealed that drivers frequently submitted claims for trips while staying at home, going on vacation, or traveling out of state.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department of Columbus, Georgia assisted in the arrest of the defendants.

“These fraudsters operated a non-emergency medical transportation service that was supposed to help patients receive care. Instead, they billed Medicaid for thousands of trips never provided and inflated the mileage for the trips actually completed—in all, causing a loss to this taxpayer-funded program of more than $5 million,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “Thanks to my team of investigators and our law enforcement partners, this fraudulent transportation service did get somewhere—they each earned a free trip straight to jail.”

All 20 of the defendants arrested are individually accused of organized schemes to defraud over $50,000. Nine defendants are additionally charged with racketeering, another first-degree felony.

Hernandez Fernandez and Tellez Janez are each charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering; racketeering; organized scheme to defraud over $50,000; Medicaid provider fraud over $50,000; and money laundering.

The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit through an agreement with Melissa Nelson, State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit.

Defendants include: Hernandez Fernandez, Carolos Omar Tellez Janez, Timothy Lambert, Luis Alberto Sierra Bernal, Luz Angela Daza Estupian, Marcia Vargas, Omar Andres Sanchez Buitrago, Yilber Ricardo Martinez Quinteo, Aldo Nordelo Janez, Ana Isabel Maur, Dairon Domingues Santana, Fabio Francisco Castaneda Amaya, Iliana Garcia Avila, Astrid Viviana Lineros Orjulea, Joseph Chacon, Juan Carlos Dulzaides Ortega, Juan Gabriel Perez Castro Gutierrez, Martha G. Guevara Paz, Renier Arcencibia Perera, Yoahna Betancourt Fernandez and Yunier Felix Hernadez Lopez. Chacon and Gutierrez remain at large.

