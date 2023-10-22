Man hospitalized after shooting at Orlando gas station

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting at an Orlando gas station early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on West Colonial Drive near John Young Parkway.

Officers said one man was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

