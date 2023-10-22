FHP: Man driving with girl, 9, accused of DUI manslaughter after crash kills 2 motorcyclists

GENEVA, Fla. — Troopers say a Sanford man was driving under the influence with a 9-year-old girl as a passenger in his truck when he caused a crash that killed two people on a motorcycle in Geneva.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday on East State Road 46 near Rest Haven Road, outside Alibi Bar.

Michael Thompson, 40, was arrested following the crash on two charges of DUI manslaughter.

Troopers said Thompson was driving west on State Road 46 approaching Rest Haven Road when a motorcyclist driving in front of him came to a stop to turn into a driveway. Troopers said Thompson didn’t see the motorcycle and crashed into the back of it, causing both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle to fall off.

2 dead after crash in Seminole County, firefighters say (Seminole County Fire Department /Seminole County Fire Department)

Read: 2 dead after crash in Seminole County, firefighters say

Investigators said two other vehicles crashed following the initial crash.

Troopers said Thompson and the 9-year-old girl in his truck with him were not injured. The motorcyclists, a 65-year-old man from Geneva and a 61-year-old female from Geneva, died on the scene.

Read: Troopers searching for driver who hit, killed bicyclist in east Orange County

The driver of one of the other vehicles involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Channel 9 is working to gather additional details. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group