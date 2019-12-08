Man hospitalized after skydiving accident in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. - DeLand police said a 27-year-old man was hospitalized after a skydiving accident Sunday morning.
Around 11 a.m., police said the man made a hard landing while skydiving with Skydive DeLand, a business on Flight Line Boulevard just off International Speedway.
The man suffered a broken leg and was airlifted to a hospital, according to police.
No other details were made available.
