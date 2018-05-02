  • Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Orange County

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after he was injured in a drive-by shooting, Orange County deputies said.

     

    The shooting happened on Woods Avenue near Interstate 4.

     

    The man, whose name was not released, is in critical condition.

     

    Deputies said the victim called authorities and said he had been shot, but he would not provide a location. He was taken to the hospital by a friend, deputies said.

     

    Investigators said they are searching for a man in his 30s who could be driving a silver Buick.

     

