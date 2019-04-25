Man in critical condition following shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
The shooting happened on Park Manor Drive around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials said the victim is a 40-year-old man, but have not released a motive in the shooting.
A neighbor told Channel 9 that he was eating dinner when someone told him another person had been shot. He said he went downstairs to see the victim on the floor inside the doorway.
Deputies have interviewed neighbors to learn more about the incident.
Suspect information has yet to be released.
