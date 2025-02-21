Man injured in shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

OCSO responded to the 400 block of North John Street regarding a shooting around 4:50 p.m.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital due to non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no details on what prompted the shooting or about potential suspects.

This shooting is under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group