Man killed in barrage of gunfire outside Melbourne gas station, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police are investigating a homicide at a gas station in Melbourne.
Twonnie Pollard was found dead outside the Sunoco gas station on Babcock Street early Friday morning, police said.
He died after a barrage of gunfire, police said.
Ibrahim Dural, a clerk who was in the Food Mart at the time, says there were three or four customers inside at the time of the shooting.
The gunfire erupted minutes after the customers walked outside, Dural said.
No other information was released.
