Man killed, woman injured, 6 dogs dead in Winter Park house fire

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - A 50-year-old man was killed and a 49-year-old woman was injured Tuesday morning in a Winter Park house fire, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

    Six dogs also died in the fire, authorities said.

    The blaze happened on Kentucky Avenue near Fairbanks Avenue at about 12:51 a.m., firefighters said.

    One of the two people hospitalized at Orlando Regional Medical Center had been pulled out of the burning home by firefighters, authorities said.

    A third person escaped the home before firefighters arrived.

    The woman is in critical condition, authorities said.

     “They obviously arrived at a partially involved fire; fire licking through the roof. They did a frontal attack, (and) during that time they were obviously trying to make entry into the structure to check for any victims,” Capt. Jason Herman,” Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigation said.

    Neither the circumstances  surrounding the fire nor the victims’ names have been released.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

