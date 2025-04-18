Man points gun at woman during road rage incident in Osceola County, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is waking up in the Osceola County Jail after deputies say he pulled a gun on a woman in traffic.

Investigators say Jean Varela Sanchez cut off the woman and pointed the weapon at her after she honked her horn.

Deputies were able to track him down shortly after the woman called 911.

They said he was illegally possessing the weapon because of a domestic violence injunction.

Sanchez is facing a handful of charges, including aggravated assault.

