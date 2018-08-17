  • Man's body discovered along Little Econlockhatchee River

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - On Thursday afternoon, the body of a man was discovered tangled in vegetation along the shoreline of the Little Econlockhatchee River, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a bicyclist reported spotting the body floating in the river by a bridge at East Colonial Drive near North Econlockhatchee Trail, Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said.

    "Deputies on scene confirmed it to be an adult male, which appeared to have been there for a while," Williamson said.

    It's unknown how the man died. His death remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
