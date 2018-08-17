Man's body discovered along Little Econlockhatchee River

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - On Thursday afternoon, the body of a man was discovered tangled in vegetation along the shoreline of the Little Econlockhatchee River, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a bicyclist reported spotting the body floating in the river by a bridge at East Colonial Drive near North Econlockhatchee Trail, Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said.
Related Headlines
"Deputies on scene confirmed it to be an adult male, which appeared to have been there for a while," Williamson said.
It's unknown how the man died. His death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 for updates to this developing story.
I’ve reached out to an @OrangeCoSheriff public information officer for any info about their investigation so far. In the meantime, deputies have brought this boat to the scene. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/ckEXtMTG3m— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) August 16, 2018
.@OrangeCoSheriff investigators just got here and have taped off the entrance to the bridge. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/Kk4ZxD6Npi— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) August 16, 2018
#BREAKING: a man tells me he called 911 after seeing a body in the Little Econlockhatchee River while biking over Colonial Dr. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/3AHBB0uqpD— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) August 16, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}