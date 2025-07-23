Video shows engine smoking after driver hits 155 mph on I-4, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers released video of the moment they say a driver was arrested for driving 155 mph on Interstate 4.

Investigators said 20-year-old Octavius Hunt Jr. was clocked going 95 mph over the posted 60 mph speed limit on the interstate in Seminole County.

Troopers said Hunt’s arrest is part of a recent trend in Central Florida involving “super speeder” incidents.

Since a new law took effect on July 1, 64 drivers have been arrested for similar offenses, averaging about three per day statewide.

When troopers pulled Hunt over, heavy smoke was coming from his engine, prompting firefighters to respond.

Troopers said that Hunt was allegedly trying to demonstrate the speed of his vehicle, a Dodge Challenger, to the three passengers in his car.

