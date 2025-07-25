Heat advisories expected this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heat advisories are back for most of Central Florida for the weekend and next week.

As high pressure moves overhead, temperatures will climb to the upper 90s.

Central Florida heat advisory 7/25/25 (WFTV)

The high humidity levels will bring the heat indices back over 106°F to 108°F on Saturday, and surpass 110°F on Sunday in our northern areas.

Central Florida heat advisory 7/25/25 (WFTV)

