Man sentenced to 16 years for selling fentanyl that led to overdose death

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Justin Maddox was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison for manslaughter and drug-related charges after selling fentanyl that led to the overdose death of Jeremy Kocorowski.

The conviction follows an investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit, which determined Maddox sold the fentanyl that caused Kocorowski’s death on March 28, 2024. Maddox was arrested shortly after the incident for trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine, and possession of oxycodone.

“This poison peddler is going to spend a long time in prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I commend our Major Case Unit for their hard work to hold him accountable. We investigate every overdose death as a homicide.”

Maddox was indicted by a Flagler County grand jury on November 14, 2024, for first-degree murder by unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. However, he ultimately pleaded no contest to manslaughter, sale of fentanyl, and possession of cocaine.

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols sentenced Maddox to 16 years in state prison following his plea agreement.

