Man sentenced to life in prison after killing Orlando business owner over $285

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of killing a tow truck company owner over $285 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Tremain Polk was sentenced Friday in Orange County for killing Paul Gren last year.

Channel 9 reporter Steve Barrett was in the courtroom when the judge called the killing a case of “senseless violence.”

Polk was convicted of shooting Gren at an Orlando tow truck yard in May, 2017. Polk's car was towed and he was trying to retrieve it without paying the towing costs.

Employees at the tow yard said they intended to let Polk leave without paying to deescalate the confrontation, but Polk pulled a gun and shot Gren.

Polk's attorney asked for a new trial based on a mistake made with jurors, but the judge said the evidence was overwhelming in the case and denied the request.

“These sentencing days on these types of cases are never happy days. This was a needless and savage attack at a place of business where someone had just gone to work for the day,” Judge Lisa Munyon said.

The court moved to the sentencing phase, where victim Gren's wife, Kimberly Gren, spoke to the court.

“I have recognized no remorse, no regret and no accountability on behalf of Tremain Polk,” Kimberly Gren said.

Polk spoke as well and apologized to Gren's family.

“Many nights I have prayed, and in spirit, asked the family of Mr. Gren to forgive me. And, if by some chance, Mr. Gren can hear my voice, that he too will forgive me,” Polk said.

The judge sentenced Polk to serve two consecutive life sentences, plus 15 years.

Channel 9 learned that Polk was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison in 2000 for robbery. He was also convicted of attempted robbery, burglary and grand theft, criminal records showed. He was released from prison in 2012.

