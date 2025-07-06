Volusia deputies fatally shoot knife-wielding suspect in Daytona Beach stabbing incident

, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in Volusia County fatally shot a suspect in Daytona Beach after he charged at them with a knife during a multiple stabbing incident on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at 1402 Derbyshire Road, where deputies responded to reports of a stabbing and found two victims with multiple stab wounds.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect inside the residence and suspected there might be another victim inside.

As the team moved through the house, the suspect suddenly charged out of a bedroom door, screaming with a large knife raised above his head, prompting law enforcement to shoot him multiple times.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stabbing victims, a 16-year-old male and a 39-year-old male, were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The incident was attended by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Daytona Beach Police Department, Ormond Beach Police Department, and Holly Hill Police Department.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is examining the incident, and the deputies involved have been put on administrative leave, as is customary after a fatal shooting.

