Man set several fires before stealing fire chief's truck in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police are trying to find the person who set several fires and then took off with a district chief's fire vehicle.
Crews said they first showed up to put out a dumpster fire on Brevard Avenue on Saturday night.
Related Headlines
Another fire was reported just 13 minutes later inside a trash bin on Lee Wenner Park.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 killed when Amtrak train hits SUV at South Florida crossing
- ‘The baby was so cold': Woman describes finding abandoned newborn at Orange County apartments
- Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital for 'chills and fever'
- 'Be aware of your surroundings': Officials warn residents after woman abducted, raped in DeLand
Then, half an hour later, firefighters responded to a fire alarm on King Street.
Investigators said someone stole the district's chief's truck while they searched the area.
They found that truck nearby but not the person who took it.
There were no injuries and only minor damage to a building due to the fires.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}