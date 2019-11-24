  • Man set several fires before stealing fire chief's truck in Cocoa, police say

    By: James Tutten

    COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police are trying to find the person who set several fires and then took off with a district chief's fire vehicle.

    Crews said they first showed up to put out a dumpster fire on Brevard Avenue on Saturday night.

    Another fire was reported just 13 minutes later inside a trash bin on Lee Wenner Park.

    Then, half an hour later, firefighters responded to a fire alarm on King Street.

    Investigators said someone stole the district's chief's truck while they searched the area.

    They found that truck nearby but not the person who took it.

    There were no injuries and only minor damage to a building due to the fires.

