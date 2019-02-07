JUST IN: Man sets trailer on fire with woman inside in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested after setting a trailer on fire while a woman was inside, according to Ormond Beach police.
Officers said the incident occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on South Nova Road.
The man got into an argument with his roommate before pouring gasoline around the trailer and lighting it on fire, officers said.
Officers said the woman was able to escape unharmed.
Police said the man was arrested and they are investigating the incident.
Police say a man set his mobile home on fire after getting into an argument with his roommate. She was in the mobile home at the time but escaped unharmed pic.twitter.com/LTfD554Ku8— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) February 7, 2019
