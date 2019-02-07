  • JUST IN: Man sets trailer on fire with woman inside in Ormond Beach, police say

    By: Michael Springer , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested after setting a trailer on fire while a woman was inside, according to Ormond Beach police.

    Officers said the incident occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on South Nova Road.

    Related Headlines

    The man got into an argument with his roommate before pouring gasoline around the trailer and lighting it on fire, officers said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Officers said the woman was able to escape unharmed.

    Police said the man was arrested and they are investigating the incident.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories