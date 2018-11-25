Man shoots his own mobile home, sets it on fire in Barefoot Bay, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man fired a few rounds into his own mobile home and set it on fire late Saturday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.
The fire started around 9:20 p.m. at the mobile home along the 800 block of Tamarind Circle in Barefoot Bay, firefighters said.
No one else was inside the mobile home when the man allegedly set it on fire, officials said.
Investigators have not determined what prompted the man, whom officials did not identify, to set his mobile home on fire.
No one was injured in the fire.
Investigators are working to determine how exactly the man set the mobile home ablaze.
