1 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside southwest Orlando pizza parlor

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed and several people were sent to the hospital after a shooting outside a pizza parlor in southwest Orlando on Saturday night, according to Orange County deputies and firefighters.
The shooting occurred around 8:05 p.m. outside the Papa John's Pizza near the corner of Orange Blossom Trail and West Oak Ridge Road, deputies said.
Related Headlines
One person died at the scene, officials said. Three others were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with trauma codes, firefighters said.
Read: Police: Woman fatally shot in Ocala Walmart, suspect in custody
Officials did not provide any identifying information for any of the victims.
Deputies did not say if they are looking for any suspects or what may have sparked the shooting.
The investigation is still active.
No further details are available.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}